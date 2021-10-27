Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Ozzie Parente

Ozzie Parente
  • Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman
  • B.A. Villanova University
  • J. D. University of Bridgeport School of Law, (Now Quinnipiac College School of Law)
  • Ozzie is an attorney focusing in the areas of real estate law, corporate finance, commercial law and contracting. Ozzie is a member of the New Haven County, Connecticut and American Bar Associations.
  • He is past Vice-President and General Counsel of a large Connecticut manufacturer. 
  • Ozzie has also served in a leadership capacity for the Quinnipiac Club Board of Governors, The Hopkins School Alumni Board and Board of the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce. 
