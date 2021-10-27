Ozzie Parente

- Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman
- B.A. Villanova University
- J. D. University of Bridgeport School of Law, (Now Quinnipiac College School of Law)
- Ozzie is an attorney focusing in the areas of real estate law, corporate finance, commercial law and contracting. Ozzie is a member of the New Haven County, Connecticut and American Bar Associations.
- He is past Vice-President and General Counsel of a large Connecticut manufacturer.
- Ozzie has also served in a leadership capacity for the Quinnipiac Club Board of Governors, The Hopkins School Alumni Board and Board of the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce.
-
-
-
-