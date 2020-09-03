Overwhelming Response to the “Fire Truck $50K Challenge” – Donations near $110K!!!

Last month, a “Call to Arms” went out to Town residents and businesses to help the Orange Volunteer Fire Department (OVFD) whose motto is “Neighbors helping neighbors,” a slogan that the OVFD has lived by since its formation in 1925. Think about that! Since 1925 – 95 years ago—when the alarm goes off, our neighbors in the Orange Volunteer Fire Department come to our assistance, saving property and most importantly saving lives.

In June, the “Fire Truck $50K Challenge” was initiated by all the members of the Orange Board of Finance (OBOF) to help the volunteer firefighters “plug the gap” caused by the cancellation of the Orange carnival & the resulting loss of 30% of OVFD operating revenue. Initially a target goal of $50,000 was set to cover the semi-annual payment for the new Fire Truck. Members of the Orange Board of Finance (OBOF) were also keenly aware that the OVFD had lost over $120,000 of its operating revenue due to cancellation of the Firemen’s Carnival and other fundraising events.

DONATIONS: The Orange community’s response to this request has been overwhelming!! We now have 321 GoFundMe donors up from 246, a 30% increase in participation! But how about this: the number of checks written and sent in the OVFD skyrocketed from 39 to 153, nearly a 4-fold increase. Clearly Volunteerism and citizen participation is alive and well here in Orange.

FUNDS COLLECTED: As a result, the overall funds collected is fast approaching $110,000. As Fire Chief Vaughan Dumas stated recently, “There are no words that can describe the gratitude we have for the members of the Board of Finance and the residents and businesses of our community who are supporting this Fire Truck $50K Challenge.”

FINISH LINE GOAL: $120,000. Orange is a close-knit community where we help each other. Simple as that. We have accomplished much so far. The Team has set a new Goal of $120,000 to achieve the full amount lost to OVFD operating revenue due to the Orange Carnival cancellation.

JOIN THE TEAM: All 4,841 households and the 100s of businesses in Town can “Join the Team” to support the “Fire Truck $50K Challenge.” The link to the GoFundMe page is on the Town website or at www.orange-ct.gov or at the OVFD website www.orangevfd.org. Checks can be mailed directly: OVFD, P.O. Box 878, Orange, CT 06477.