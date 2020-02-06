Overcoming Anxiety Class

If you struggle with anxiety, fear, phobia, worry or panic, you are invited to participate in a six week class/support group to learn biblical principles and cognitive/behavioral strategies on a journey toward emotional wellness. The class will meet at Grace Baptist Church, 400 Burnt Plaines Road in Milford, from 6:30 to 8:00 each Wednesday night between April 15th and May 20th and will be facilitated by retired Jonathan Law H.S.school psychologist, Roseanne Meyer. The only cost is a $25 donation to the church. There will be no charge for former participants who are returning for a refresher. Please call the church at 203-874-8928 with any questions and to register for the class. Registrations will be accepted through April 8th.