Outstanding Performers In New England Math League Contest

Congratulations to the following students from Amity Middle School in Orange on their outstanding performance:

Front Row, Left to Right: Annika Yun, Ian Stoltenberg, Yousef Hasan, Suhail Mohammed, Matthew Muravnik, Alexander Cuzio

Back Row, Left to Right: Grace Cavallaro, James Liu, Reamon Curis, Aarav Patel, Haseeb Chaudhry, Aditi Bhattamishra, Edward Han

Seventh and eighth grade students from Amity Middle School in Orange participated in the New England Math League Contest on February 25th. The New England Math League Contest consists of participating schools from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. Contest questions are designed to cover a range of mathematical knowledge for each grade level.