Outstanding Dental Care – 3 Generations Strong

If you live in the Valley area you, or someone you know has probably received dental care from a member of the Dworkin Dental family. The name Dworkin is synonymous with the area’s most advanced dental care. Care that is delivered with a personalized touch that actually makes going to the dentist a pleasure.

The Dworkin Dental dynasty started back in 1953 when Joseph Dworkin started his practice in the Valley after completing his military service. From there, dentistry became a family passion as Joseph’s son Jay Dworkin picked up where his father left off to continue on the path to becoming one of the areas most respected Dentists. His Dworkin Dental practice in Ansonia and Big Smiles practice in Milford have provided friendly dental care to thousands of people over the years. “Each patient is a treated like a member of our own family”, says Dr. Jay Dworkin. “From the moment they walk into our office our goal is to make people smile about every aspect of their visit”.

The Dworkin family tradition continues with the announcement of a brand-new Dworkin Dental office at 321 Boston Post Road, Milford opening in June. The new opening also marks the official start of the 3rd generation of dentists from the Dworkin family, daughter Dr. Olivia Dworkin.

Olivia will be working side-by-side with her dad and prominent Dentist Dr. John Levy at the new Milford office. The newest Dr. Dworkin adds, “I’m both excited and honored to continue the Dworkin tradition of helping people get the beautiful smile they deserve. It really is a dream come true to continue to bring our high standard of care to our existing patients and to a whole new generation of the community.”

Anyone interested in seeing the new office or learning more about the Dworkin Dental Difference is invited to stop by the Milford office to see what 3 generations of devoted care looks like up close. You can reach Dworkin Dental at 203-701-6700.