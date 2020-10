The students of Audrey Galer are displaying their works on Saturday, October 17th from 1:00 to 4:00 at the Orange CT Town Pavilion on Orange Center Road Fairgrounds. The Pavilion is covered but if the weather is extremely rainy/windy we will have our reception the following day, Sunday, October 18 between 1:00 and 4:00. The Public is invited.

Questions? call Audrey at 203-795-3695 or 203-707-8985 or e/mail agwaterworks@optonline.net.