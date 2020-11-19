Our Building is Closed, but Our Community is Open!

Please join us on Livestream or Zoom!
To register for a Zoom event, please call the office at (203)389-2111
Happening This Weekend
Friday
- 6:30 pm Kabbalat Shabbat – on Zoom and live stream only
Saturday
- 9:00 am Bread & Torah – on Zoom
- 10:00 am Shabbat service – on Zoom and live stream only
- 5:30 pm Havdalah Harmonics – Join us on Zoom for this new twice/monthly gathering
Sunday
- Sunday School classes on Zoom
Upcoming Classes & Events
Havdalah Harmonics
November 21
Pajama Havdalah — come in your pj’s, break out some milk and cookies, and we’ll make havdalah, tell some stories, and sing some songs!
Daniel Headrick, Ph.D.
Sunday, December 6, 10am
“Climate Change: A New Perspective” on Zoom
This talk draws on Professor Headrick’s book, “Humans Versus Nature: A Global Environmental History.” Please call the office to register (203) 389-2111.
Tuesday Tea with Rabbi
Join the rabbi for tea on Zoom every Tuesday at 4pm.
Pour yourself some tea and grab a cookie too! Come to connect with each other and share comfort, counsel and cheer! From time to time the rabbi will host special guests in conversation.
Rabbi Shapiro’s Fall Class on Zoom
Mondays, 7:30-9:00pm On Zoom: November 30, December 7, 14, 21, January 4, 11
A Bride for One Night
In her engaging book, A Bride for the Night, Ruth Calderon rewrite Talmudic tales as richly imagined short stories, affording the reader an entrance into the fascinating world of this core ancient text. We will read the stories in their original in the Talmud as well as reading Calderon’s retellings of them. We will embark on an imaginative journey into the world of the Talmud and get to know it in new and surprising ways. No background or Hebrew necessary. All are welcome. Zoom only — zoom link will be sent to participants upon registration. To register, email office@bnaijacob.org or call 203-389-2111.
Woodbridge Community Interfaith Thanksgiving Service
Monday, November 23, 2020 at 6:00 pm
Please join us outdoors in the parking lot of Our Lady of the Assumption Church on Center Road for this year’s Interfaith Thanksgiving Service. In order to gather together safely, we are planning a brief outdoor candlelight service. Please join us for this unique program of thanks and community. Co-sponsored by Congregation B’nai Jacob, First Church of Christ, Trinity Evangelical Church, and Our Lady of the Assumption Church.
ZOOM SCHEDULE of weekly services and classes:
Morning Minyan at 7:45am
Evening Minyan at 6:00pm (Sunday-Thursday)
Shabbat Shmooze at 6:00pm Friday
Kaballat Shabbat at 6:30pm Friday
Bread & Torah at 9:00am Saturday
Shabbat Morning at 10:00am Saturday
