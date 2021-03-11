OSFA Scholarships Available to Orange Students

The Orange Scholarship Fund Association is offering scholarships to high school seniors from Orange. All seniors in public, private, technical, and parochial schools are welcome to apply. Scholarship recipients are selected according to the following criteria: financial need, scholarship, and leadership. Among the scholarships available is the Ashlie Krakowski Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to a student who intends to pursue a career in health care or a related health care field. Application information is available through high school guidance departments, through our Facebook page, or by calling 203 795 5748. Deadline for applications is May 1, 2021.