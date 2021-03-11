Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Top Banner
Recent News
Side Banner Right
Side Banner Right
Side Banner Left
Home
Education

OSFA Scholarships Available to Orange Students

Date:
in: Education

The Orange Scholarship Fund Association is offering scholarships to high school seniors from Orange.  All seniors in public, private, technical, and parochial schools are welcome to apply.  Scholarship recipients are selected according to the following criteria:  financial need, scholarship, and leadership.  Among the scholarships available is the Ashlie Krakowski Memorial Scholarship.  This scholarship is awarded to a student who intends to pursue a career in health care or a related health care field.  Application information is available through high school guidance departments, through our Facebook page, or by calling 203 795 5748.  Deadline for applications is May 1, 2021.

Related posts

X