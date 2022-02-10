OSFA Scholarships Available to Orange Students

It’s the time of year for graduating seniors to think about applying for scholarships. The Orange Scholarship Fund Association has scholarships available to high school seniors from Orange. All seniors in public, private, technical, and parochial schools are welcome to apply.

Scholarship recipients are selected according to the following criteria: financial need, scholarship, and leadership.

Among the scholarships available is the Ashlie Krakowski Memorial Scholarship which this year will be $4000. This scholarship is awarded to a student who intends to pursue a career in health care or a related health care field. Application information is available through high school guidance departments, through our Facebook page, or by calling 203.795.5748. Deadline for applications is May 1, 2022. An award ceremony is held in June.

Begun in 1964 by the Orange PTA Council, the Association has awarded close to $500,000 to deserving Orange graduating seniors. The Association depends upon Orange businesses and professions and resident donors for its funding. If you are a past recipient, please consider paying it forward so that present day seniors may benefit. Donations can be sent to the Orange Scholarship Fund Association, P.O. Box 1072, Orange 06477-7072.