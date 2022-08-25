Three Orange high school seniors have been chosen to receive the Orange Youth Services Scholarship of $1,000 each. These students were chosen based on their academic achievement, extracurricular activities, volunteer involvement and future endeavors. (From left to right) Madison Marcus will be attending Fordham University to pursue an undergraduate/graduate degree for Education, Emma Quaranta will be attending the University of Vermont to pursue her bachelor’s degree in Nursing, and Katelyn Losty will be attending Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences where she will be part of a six-year physician assistant program. Congratulations and good luck to all the recipients!