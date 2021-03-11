Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Orange Youth Services – March 2021

Scholarship Opportunity

Amity High School SENIORS:  Youth Services will choose (3) seniors, who live in Orange, to be rewarded with $1,000 each toward their college education.  Each applicant must fill out an application, provide a resume, a transcript of their grades & a brief essay.  Students will be chosen based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, volunteer involvement & future endeavors.  The deadline is 5/14/21.  Contact Jessica Simone at jsimone@orange-ct.gov or (203)891-4785 for an application.

Drive-In Movie Night

Save the date!!!  Orange Youth Services and Orange Park & Rec will be hosting a Drive-In Movie Night! Saturday, April 24th – parking starts at 7:00pm and the movie will begin at 7:30pm.  We will be showing Peter Rabbit 2:  The Runaway.  Family snack bags will be provided – 1 per car.  Admission:  $15 per car – no walk ins.  Registration required.  To register, call (203) 891-4790.

