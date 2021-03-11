Orange Youth Services – March 2021

Scholarship Opportunity

Amity High School SENIORS : Youth Services will choose (3) seniors, who live in Orange, to be rewarded with $1,000 each toward their college education. Each applicant must fill out an application, provide a resume, a transcript of their grades & a brief essay. Students will be chosen based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, volunteer involvement & future endeavors. The deadline is 5/14/21. Contact Jessica Simone at jsimone@orange-ct.gov or (203)891-4785 for an application.

Drive-In Movie Night

Save the date!!! Orange Youth Services and Orange Park & Rec will be hosting a Drive-In Movie Night! Saturday, April 24th – parking starts at 7:00pm and the movie will begin at 7:30pm. We will be showing Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. Family snack bags will be provided – 1 per car. Admission: $15 per car – no walk ins. Registration required. To register, call (203) 891-4790.