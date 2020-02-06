Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Orange Welcomes New Avian Neighbors

Orange Welcomes New Avian Neighbors

Orange Welcomes New Avian Neighbors

The Orange Conservation Commission (OCC) will be constructing an array of Purple Martin Nesting Gourds this Spring at the Ewen Preserve (GPS Address:  approximately 648 St John’s Drive in Orange).  The OCC hopes to establish a colony of Purple Martins to provide viewing opportunities to our residents and to help control the population of disease-carrying mosquitos here in Orange – Purple Martins Love mosquito’s!

To learn more about these fascinating birds, the OCC will be hosting a program that highlights the life and times of Purple Martins on February 13th at 7:00 pm at the High Plains Community Center Cafeteria.  Mr. John Picard will discuss the many aspects of becoming a Purple Martin Landlord, including:  housing location, housing selection, the importance of monitoring, protection from predators, protection from nest parasites and the never-ending battle of invasive species and their effect upon the Purple Martins.

John has managed a network of nest boxes for over 20 years, more recently John has been assisting with the Purple Martin Colony at Hammonasset Beach State Park.  John is a member of the Board of Directors for the Menunkatuck Audubon Society.

