Orange Welcomes New Avian Neighbors

The Orange Conservation Commission (OCC) will be constructing an array of Purple Martin Nesting Gourds this Spring at the Ewen Preserve (GPS Address: approximately 648 St John’s Drive in Orange). The OCC hopes to establish a colony of Purple Martins to provide viewing opportunities to our residents and to help control the population of disease-carrying mosquitos here in Orange – Purple Martins Love mosquito’s!

To learn more about these fascinating birds, the OCC will be hosting a program that highlights the life and times of Purple Martins on February 13th at 7:00 pm at the High Plains Community Center Cafeteria. Mr. John Picard will discuss the many aspects of becoming a Purple Martin Landlord, including: housing location, housing selection, the importance of monitoring, protection from predators, protection from nest parasites and the never-ending battle of invasive species and their effect upon the Purple Martins.

John has managed a network of nest boxes for over 20 years, more recently John has been assisting with the Purple Martin Colony at Hammonasset Beach State Park. John is a member of the Board of Directors for the Menunkatuck Audubon Society.