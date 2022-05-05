Orange Town Clerk’s Office to Recognize our Most Beloved Residents

The Town Clerk’s Office would like to remind all owners of dogs six months or older, that June is the renewal month for dog licenses. This year, in conjunction with the Town’s Bicentennial Anniversary, we are happy to announce the opportunity to recognize our residential dogs as part of this annual license renewal process.

One of the three ways to obtain a license is to visit the Town Clerk’s Office at Town Hall Monday thru Friday between the hours of 8:30 am – 4:30 pm. Those residents who choose to renew a license in person will receive a Bicentennial Summer of Celebration Commemorative Treat for their pooch.

If you are unable to stop by in person, please visit the Town website www.orange-ct.gov for instructions on how to renew a dog license electronically or by mail.

We invite all our dog owners to share a picture of your dog that will be on display at Town Hall for the entirety of the 200th Anniversary Celebration. Please email one of your favorite photos to mshaw@orange-ct.gov. Thank you, in advance, for your participation and we hope you can stop by and see our photo display that will include your special dog.

The costs to obtain a dog license are as follows:

Spayed Female: $8;

Female: $19;

Neutered Male: $8;

Male: $19.

Please note, an up-to-date rabies vaccination certificate and a neutering/spaying certificate are required to renew a dog license. In accordance with section 22-337 and 22-338 of the Connecticut General Statues, it is the responsibility of the dog owner to obtain a license in the month of June each year. After June 30th, there is a state mandated $1 per month penalty for unlicensed dogs. If you have any questions, please feel free to call the Town Clerk’s Office 203-891-4030.