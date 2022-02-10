Orange Students Have a Successful Return to School After Holiday Break

On January 3, when many schools across the state delayed opening school – or cancelled altogether – due to a variety of impacts of COVID-19, Orange students went back to school as scheduled.

“Fortunately, we didn’t have to close or delay,” said Schools Superintendent Vince Scarpetti, who said he is often asked how COVID is impacting the district schools. “It’s no surprise that during these months, we have had increased COVID cases, maybe even a bit more than we were projecting, but we wanted to be prepared” Scarpetti said at the January Board of Education meeting. “Mid-way through the holiday break, our leadership team, building administrators and school nurses started talking about returning to school on Monday.”

Principals reached out to staff to get a feel for how many teachers weren’t well and would not be returning to work after break.

“This is something that administrators did pre-pandemic. They looked at absences and then considered what would need to be done to fill a classroom. It’s a way of staying ahead of our needs. Knowing that things could change over the weekend, it gave us a starting point,” he said. They made sure the district’s full-time substitute teachers who were hired pre-pandemic were ready to come on that Monday morning and during the collaborative discussion, administrators also agreed to bring back the college students who helped with summer school last year.

“Thankfully they were interested and they showed up on that Monday. Because of the combination of the substitutes and the college students, we were able to open on time,” Scarpetti said. “In some other towns, there was no bussing, causing cancellations and we were also lucky not to be affected with that.”

Rising costs is another way that the district is impacted and administrators are working to adjust to the inflated prices and short supply in food, custodial supplies and maintenance items. “We do continue to experience some supply chain issues,” said Mike Gray, the district’s director of business and operations. “Our food service deliveries have gotten a little bit better and seem to be more robust than they have in the past. We do experience some deficiencies in items that are most liked by children, though.”

In the event that the cafeterias do not have enough of certain items, the menu is updated in the morning on the school’s website. “You can go in any morning to make sure that what your child was hoping to eat for lunch that day is in fact going to be served,” Gray said, adding that food costs are going up quite quickly. Lunch is free to all students under a U.S. Department of Agriculture reimbursement program. The district currently receives $4.32 for each meal, which will be increasing by 25 cents.

Board members thanked Scarpetti and administrators for their collaboration in getting students back to school on time and for being proactive.

“Just listening to teachers in other districts complain about the lack of protective equipment, poor air quality, the decisions that have been made by their administrations – some districts are no longer doing contact tracing and I don’t understand that at all – I’m very proud to be associated with this Board of Education,” said Board Member Ken Ziman.

Board Chair, Bill Kraut agreed, “The reason that we are right back in school after the holiday with our kids – this has been going on for two years – it is because of being proactive. I am amazed at the hard work. The custodial staff keeps the schools clean, the cafeteria staff is working very hard. I’m very proud of our ability to keep things going. It’s a job well done by everybody.”

Similar to the state’s virus positivity counts, the district is seeing a drop in cases after the holiday spike. “Hopefully this trend will continue as we know how important in-person learning is, not only for education, but also for social-emotional learning for our kids,” Scarpetti said.

By Melissa Nicefaro – Orange Town News Correspomdent