Orange Student Receives UCHC All-Academic Honors

Seventeen members of the William Smith College ice hockey team were named to the 2019-20 United Collegiate Hockey Conference All-Academic team. It’s the most all-academic honorees in the program’s six-year history. Junior Marykate Martino of Orange who is a media & society major is one of the seventeen members who earned a spot on the All-Academic team. To be eligible, a player must spend a minimum of one academic year at her present institution, while maintaining a minimum 3.2 cumulative grade point average based on their course load for the 2019-20 academic year.