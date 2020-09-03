Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Orange Student Receives UCHC All-Academic Honors

Date:
in: Sports

Seventeen members of the William Smith College ice hockey team were named to the 2019-20 United Collegiate Hockey Conference All-Academic team.  It’s the most all-academic honorees in the program’s six-year history.  Junior Marykate Martino of Orange who is a media & society major is one of the seventeen members who earned a spot on the All-Academic team.  To be eligible, a player must spend a minimum of one academic year at her present institution, while maintaining a minimum 3.2 cumulative grade point average based on their course load for the 2019-20 academic year.

