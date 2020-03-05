Orange Strawberry Festival Vendors

Vendors are wanted for the 12th Annual Strawberry Festival sponsored by the Orange Congregational Church to be held on Saturday, June 13 from 9AM-5PM (Rain date June 14). Artists, artisans, handcrafters, local business owners, and antique dealers are welcomed to display at the Festival on the Orange Fairgrounds. More than 3,000 visit the annual Festival for a day of family fun. Vendor information is available by calling (203)795-9749, at the church website www.orangecongregationalchurch.org. or at Ss_cassidy@yahoo.com.