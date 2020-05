Due to the ongoing pandemic and with guidance from government officials, the Orange Strawberry Festival scheduled for June 13, 2020 is CANCELLED. We will miss the delicious food, rides, flashy Red Car show, entertainment, and especially all of our festival-goers! Please message the Orange Strawberry Festival page on Facebook or email occhurch@snet.net with questions. Please stay safe, stay healthy, and we will persevere. See you next year!