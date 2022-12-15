Orange Senior Center to Resume OACC Hop the Bus Program

Hop the bus to the New Haven Symphony Orchestra’s performances at the Lyman Performance Center at Southern Connecticut State University. The bus departs from the High Plains Community Center (HPCC) at 2:15 or 6:45pm depending on the performance. All you need to do is go online and purchase the tickets and we will supply the ride.

Show Dates & Departure Times

January 20, 2023 (Friday 7:30pm) Cabrera Conducts Dvorak departs from the HPCC at 6:45pm;

departs from the HPCC at 6:45pm; March 10, 2023 (Friday 7:30pm) Miller Conducts Schumann & Beethoven departs from the HPCC at 6:45pm;

departs from the HPCC at 6:45pm; March 26, 2023 (Sunday 3:00pm) So Conducts Beethoven departs from the HPCC at 2:15pm;

departs from the HPCC at 2:15pm; April 16, 2023 (Sunday 3:00pm) Blachly Conducts Dawson departs from the HPCC at 2:15pm;

departs from the HPCC at 2:15pm; May 12, 2023 (Friday 7:30pm) Price, Bonds, & Hagan departs from the HPCC at 6:45pm.

Organized by the Orange Senior Center, (203) 891-4784 with a grant from the Orange Foundation.