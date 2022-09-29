Orange Scholarship Fund Winners Off to College

The Orange Scholarship Fund Association awarded its scholarships on June 2nd in a ceremony at the gazebo at High Plains. This year’s recipients are Ryan Cohutt who is attending UConn, Nolan Young, Sacred Heart University, Katelyn Losty, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, and Liam Tassiello, Dartmouth College. Colby O’Connor who is attending the University of Michigan also received a scholarship from the Orange Lions Club at the ceremony.

Scholarship winners: Ryan Cohutt, Nolan Young, Katelyn Losty, Liam Tassiello and Colby O’Connor