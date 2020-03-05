Orange Scholarship Fund Accepting Applications

The Orange Scholarship Fund Association, begun in 1964, is now accepting applications from high school seniors who reside in Orange. The scholarships are available to all students who attend public, private, or parochial high schools and will enter college in 2020.

The deadline for applications is April 15. Criteria for receiving scholarships are financial need, academic achievement, community service and leadership roles in organizations and activities.

Applications are available online at orangescholarshipfund.com. They can also be obtained from the Career Center at Amity High School or through guidance departments at other area high schools.

The Orange Scholarship Fund Association receives its funding from donors—residents, businesses and professionals. We rely on this funding to keep our program going. If you, or your child or grandchild received a scholarship from the Orange Scholarship Fund Association, please consider making a donation. Please send your donation to the Orange Scholarship Fund Association, PO Box 1072, Orange, CT 06477-7072.