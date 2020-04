Sacred Heart Academy Principal Sr. Kathleen Mary Coonan, ASCJ has announced the Honor Roll for the FIRST SEMESTER of the 2019 – 20 academic year. The following students from Orange have been named to the Honor Roll:

HIGH HONORS: Jisu Kang, Emma Kirck, Kathryn Marquis, Yiran Wang;

HONORS: Emma Quaranta.

Academic honors are awarded at the end of each semester to students attaining an average of 3.5 or better. Those students achieving a grade point average of 3.8 or greater are awarded high honors.