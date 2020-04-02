Orange Rehabilitation & Health Care Center Recognized By Wound Care Specialists LLC

Orange Rehabilitation and Health Care Center has received a Center of Distinction Certificate, awarded by Wound Care Specialists, LLC, Connecticut’s largest provider of post-acute and long-term care wound management services. Leaders, physicians and clinicians from Orange Rehabilitation and Health Care Center and Wound Care Specialists gathered to celebrate the Center of Distinction award. The Center of Distinction Certificate is given to skilled nursing facilities in the Wound Care Specialists network that have demonstrated continued superiority in wound healing for a minimum of twelve consecutive months.

Orange Rehabilitation and Health Care Center is a member of the Wound Care Specialists network of over 100 client skilled nursing facilities, with access to benchmarking data and proven experience. Orange Rehabilitation and Health Care Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients with acute and chronic wounds.

The Center of Distinction Certificate is awarded to skilled nursing facilities that meet the following criteria:

Average days to heal of less than 30 over a one-year period;

Dedicated facility wound nurse who conducts rounds led by a Wound Care Specialists provider;

PT/OT department providing one or more adjuvant wound healing modalities;

Registered dietician on staff;

Quarterly review of wound healing outcome data; and

Facility acquired pressure ulcer rate at or less than state average during reporting period.

“We are honored to award Orange Rehabilitation and Health Care Center with a Center of Distinction Certificate for their continued superiority in wound healing, said Jonathan Brenes, COO of Wound Care Specialists. “Our partnership with Orange Rehabilitation and Health Care Center has demonstrated a commitment to advancing the treatment, healing and prevention of acute and chronic wounds.”

Orange Rehabilitation and Health Care Center is a 60-bed skilled nursing center located conveniently on the Boston Post Road in Orange. It provides subacute rehabilitative and long-term care services, and has been family-owned and operated since its founding. Please visit orange-healthcare.com for more information.