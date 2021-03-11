Orange Recycling Committee Announces Next Contactless Paper Shredding & Mattress Recycling Day

The Orange Recycling Committee has announced the next paper shredding and mattress recycling event to be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the front parking lot of High Plains Community Center (HPCC). The committee will again be joined by the Mattress Recycling Council, who will collect used mattresses and box springs.

The secure, on-site paper shredding service will once again be handled by Affordable Solutions, owned and operated by Orange resident Joe Johnston. Residents may bring bags (preferably paper, not plastic) or boxes filled with documents for shredding. Volunteers from the Orange Recycling Committee will deposit them into the shredding truck. Residents who want their boxes or containers returned should tell a volunteer.

Due to COVID-19, residents are asked to put documents in their trunk, wait in line, and pop the trunk when it is their turn. To keep this event as “contactless” as possible, residents should stay in their vehicle. Wearing a mask is requested.

This service is generously funded by the Rotary Club of Orange. Residents may show their appreciation by donating to the Orange Rotary Scholarship Fund. Rotarians will be on hand to collect donations.

Residents may also bring mattresses and box springs for recycling. This free service is made possible through a partnership with the Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress Program. Dry mattresses (of all sizes) and box springs will be accepted. However, some items cannot be accepted (see ‘Mattresses and box springs: DO NOT BRING’ below). For residents who need assistance, members of the Orange Lions Club will pick up mattresses and box springs from residences, given items are outside and dry or in a garage for easy access, as volunteers will not enter individual homes. Anyone interested in this pick-up service should contact Ken Lenz at 203-795-3906. The fee for pick-up is $10 per mattress or box spring. Payment is by cash or check made out to Orange Lions Charities, and all proceeds are considered a charitable donation.

If residents are in the cleaning out mode, they may also bring old clothing and shoes to deposit in the Simple Recycling bin near the back of the community center. This bin is available 24/7, making it a great option for when the Orange Transfer Station & Recycling Center is closed. The town gets paid for items deposited in the Simple Recycling bins at High Plains and the Transfer Station and Recycling Center.