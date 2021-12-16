Orange Preschool Blind Lottery

“Limited Openings” for 2022-23 Community Peer/Tuition Based Program

The Orange Elementary School System is now accepting names for the “Blind Lottery” for the 2022-2023 Preschool Program at Mary L. Tracy School. Our Special Education/General Education integrated preschool is looking for three- and four-year old children to enroll as community peers and positive role models. This program enriches each child’s social, emotional, physical, cognitive, intellectual, and creative abilities through early academic and social experiences. It is designed to prepare the children for early success and school readiness. By law, students with special needs identified with an IEP are placed in the Preschool Program by the Dept. of Special Services through the Planning and Placement Team (PPT) process and they do not participate in the lottery.

In order to participate in the preschool all children:

must be 3 yrs. old but not older than 4 years old by December 31 st , 2022;

, 2022; must be toilet trained to attend preschool;

must be a bona-fide Orange resident only ;

if a child’s 3 rd birthday is between September – December 2022, they will start on their 3 rd

birthday is between September – December 2022, they Parents need to provide transportation to and from school for their child.

The Preschool Program follows the district’s school year calendar: the AM class is held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the PM class is held from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Each classroom has a blend of three- and four-year old children. Class sizes are limited to a total of 12 students per class , which includes our special education students.

Community peer children are selected through the “Blind Lottery”. The total school year cost of tuition for community peers is $3,250 paid monthly, $325 per month. Our fee-based preschool is held 5-days/week, for 3-hrs/day. The blind lottery is conducted in two stages.

all names are ‘picked out of a hat’ by age group for the “limited number of available spaces”, with the remaining names drawn and placed on a ‘waiting list’. the 2nd drawing decides if your child will attend the AM or PM class to balance each classroom with an equal amount of 3 year old and 4 year old children.

If you wish to have your child participate in the Blind Lottery, please call the Special Services Dept. (203-891-8023) between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to place your child on the list. We will be accepting names for the blind lottery up until 4:00 p.m., Friday, January 28, 2022. Parents will receive a letter in the U.S. mail of their child’s lottery results in February 2022.

If your child is selected and you accept the lottery result, a tuition deposit of $325 will secure a space in the classroom for your child. Your deposit is the first month’s tuition for September 2022. Registration paperwork should be completed by April 2022. Any further questions call the Special Services Dept. (203-891-8023) at the Orange Board of Education.