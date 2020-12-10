Orange Pre-School Blind Lottery

“Limited Openings” for 2021-22 Community Peer/Tuition Based Program

The Orange Elementary School System is now accepting names for the “Blind Lottery” for our 2021-2022 Pre-School Program. Our Special Education/General Education integrated Pre-School Program is looking for both three- and four-year old children to enroll as community peers. Our Pre-School Program enriches each child’s social, emotional, physical, cognitive, intellectual, and creative abilities through early academic and social experiences. It is designed to prepare the children for early success and school readiness.

Community peer children are selected through the “Blind Lottery”. The total cost of tuition for the community peers will be $3,250. This fee-based Pre-School Program is held 5-days/week, for 3-hrs/day. No transportation is provided for general education community peers.

The Pre-School Program follows the district’s school year calendar: the AM class is held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the PM class is held from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Each classroom will be a blend of three- and four-year old children. Class sizes are limited to a total of 12 students per class , which includes our special education students. By law, students with special needs identified with an IEP are placed in the Pre-School Program by the Dept. of Special Services through the Planning and Placement Team (PPT) process.

In order to participate in the lottery your child must be 3 years old but not older than 4 years old by December 31st, 2021. All children must be toilet trained and a bona-fide Orange resident. If a child’s third birthday falls between September – December 2021 they will be able to start on their third birthday.

The blind lottery is conducted in two stages. One : All names are ‘picked out of a hat’ by age group for the “limited number of available spaces”, with the remaining names drawn and placed on a waiting list. Two : the 2nd drawing decides if your child will attend the AM or PM class to balance each classroom with an equal amount of 3 year old and 4 year old children.

If you wish to have your child participate in the Blind Lottery, please call the Special Services Dept. (203-891-8023) between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to place your child on the list. We will be accepting names for the blind lottery up until 4:00 p.m., Friday, January 29, 2021. Parents will be mailed a letter of the lottery results by February 8, 2021.

A tuition deposit of $325 will reserve the space in the classroom for your child. Your deposit is the first month’s tuition for September 2021. Registration paperwork needs to be completed by March 31st 2021. Any further questions call the Special Services Dept. (203-891-8023) at the Orange Board of Education.