Orange Pack 922 Events

Along with a few other packs, Orange Pack 922 held the flag on the ice for the National Anthem during the opening ceremonies at the annual Bridgeport Sound Tigers Scout Night on February 29th 2020

The Annual Pinewood Derby was held in the gymnasium of High Plains Community Center on February 7th. We had over 50 racers from the pack and their families in attendance. The racers were invited to attend the Quinnipiac District Pinewood Derby Finals held on March 28th in North Haven.

Mad Science visited the March pack meeting to lead the scouts through science experiments and fun to help them earn their science requirements so they can advance in the ranks