Emma Gonzalez born and raised in the Town of Orange and was selected to play for the Puerto Rico Women’s Soccer National Team. Emma will be representing her grandfather’s home town. She is currently playing for the CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championships. Emma is #19 at the Center Back position. Emma is one of the youngest members on the national team. She is currently a senior at Orange Lutheran HS where she has lettered in varsity soccer for the last three years.