Orange-Milford Students Won Regional Kung Fu Team

The students learn and practice Kung Fu at Wu Dang Kung Fu Academy in Milford with the instruction of Master Jack Guo (in the middle of the picture). They participated in the 12th New England International Wushu Championships held in Manchester, CT on November 5, 2022 and won the Regional Team to be qualified to compete in the international Wushu/Kung Fu competitions.

First row: (left to right) Nanxin Zhou(Milford public school), Maya Zhou(milford public school), Elsie Guo(Amity Middle School Orange), Elaine Guo(Peck Place School), Angela He on the right end(Amity High School)

Second row: (left end) Jayson Lu (Peck Place School), (right end) David Ke( Amity High School); Other students are from neighboring towns: Trumbull, Monroe and New Haven