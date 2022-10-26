Orange Mentor Picnics and Parties in the Park

In early September, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut held its annual Back-to-School picnic at Riverside Park in Portland. Close to two hundred “Bigs” (adult mentors), “Littles” (children being mentored) and family members bid so long to summer 2022 as they enjoyed an afternoon of food, activities, and happy bonding under the sun. After sampling some ice cream and trying his luck at carnival style games, Big Brother Alex Beck, from Orange, took a time-out and stopped at the event’s photo booth to pose for a whimsical shot with his sons, Dylan on the left and Greyson on the right. Alex, an Assistant State’s Attorney for the Ansonia-Milford Judicial District, has been a board member at Big Brothers Big Sisters since 2017. He’s been a Big Brother in the organization’s community-based program for 9 years. Alex’s Little Brother in the program, 16-year-old Mekhi, was busy and couldn’t attend the picnic. Learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters at www.ctbigs.org.