Orange Little League Turns 50!

Orange had a lot to celebrate in 1972, its 150th birthday as a town and its Little League all-star team who won the State Championship in its first year of participation. We went 8-0 in a single elimination format culminating with a thrilling 6-5 victory over Hartford. The schedulers gave us a tough road with only one home game, probably a welcome to the all-star tournament Orange.

2022 will be the 50th year since that historic event as well as the town’s 200th birthday. Orange Little League is going to have a ceremony on opening day, April 23rd at 11:30 am to recognize our achievement. If anyone would like any more information, my (Scott Finley) email address is sfinley@stny.rr.com and phone number is 607-223-4526. I am still looking for Jeff Harmon who was on our team but haven’t been able to contact yet.