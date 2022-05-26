Orange Lions Wine Tasting 2022

The Orange Lions Club will be hosting “Uncorked”, our wine-tasting event, on Friday, June 10, 2022. We are ready for an even bigger and better event this year as we celebrate the Bicentennial of the Town of Orange and the 70th Anniversary of the Orange Lions Club. The fundraiser is at St. Barbara’s Church Hall on 480 Racebrook Road in Orange from 6:30-9:30pm. Tickets are $40 each and includes a stemless commemorative wine glass. Trader Joe’s of Orange is sponsoring a cheese table and Eli’s of Orange will have some appetizers available while you sample the wines, beers and other spirits. Don’t forget to purchase raffle tickets during the evening for a chance at many different baskets.

Purchase your tickets from any Orange Lions Club member or by calling Marianne Miller (203) 795-3906 or Betty Hadlock (203) 645-8209.

Your support is appreciated and benefits programs for blindness aid, prevention, and eye research along with many community activities.