Orange Lions Hosts Wine-Tasting

Are you ready to get “uncorked”? Well, now is the time to get your tickets and have some fun. The Orange Lions Club is hosting “Get Uncorked”, a wine tasting fundraiser on Friday, June 18th from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at St. Barbara’s Greek Orthodox Church social hall, 480 Racebrook Rd. in Orange.

Ye Olde Liquor Shoppe of West Haven is the facilitator of the tasting. Samplings of wines, beers and spirits will be available for tasting throughout the evening, along with light hors d’oeuvres, raffle prizes and a silent auction. One silent auction item is very exciting for fans of the TV show “NCIS”. Star Mark Harmon’s personal script signed by the case, along with other NCIS memorabilia will be a real treat to take home for the high bidder.

During this past year many charitable organizations have been unable to raise funds for the programs they support. This fundraiser is an opportunity to help the Lions with blindness aid and prevention and eye disease research, along with many community endeavors.

We are accepting business sponsorships at $100, individual sponsors at $50, and friends at $25 per sponsor. To be a sponsor send your check payable to Orange Lions Charities to P.O. Box 1162, Orange, CT 06477.

Tickets are $35 each available from any Orange Lions Club member, at the Ye Olde Liquor Shoppe, 174 Main Street, West Haven, or by calling Marianne at (203) 795-3906 or Betty (203) 645-8209.

All CDC and State protocols in force at the time will be observed.

By Lion Marianne Miller