Orange Lions Club to Make Community Grants

The Orange Lions Club will provide a limited number of mini-grants to eligible community organizations and/or individuals in 2022, for the eighteenth year. The program is intended to provide funds to worthy causes and activities in the Town of Orange that might not otherwise be funded, announced Orange Lions Club President Mike Muttitt.

Nicholas Musante has been appointed to chair the community mini-grants program this year. Blank applications for the community mini-grants program are now available at the High Plains Community Center in the Community Services Department, at the Peoples United Bank branch on Orange Center Road, at the Case Memorial Library, and from any Orange Lion. bThe Orange Lions feel that it is crucial to continue to use some of our fundraising resources for local community-based projects and activities. “We have an outstanding review committee which will enable us to make fair and appropriate decisions regarding all mini-grant allocations.” Completed applications are due to be submitted to the Orange Lions no later than Thursday, January 31, 2022. All Orange non-profit clubs and related non-profit organizations, individual Orange residents, and Orange government entities are eligible to apply. The recipients of Orange Lions mini-grants will be announced in late February/early March after the selection committee completes its review of all timely applications.

In addition, the Orange Lions continue to provide such community activities as the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Easter Egg Hunt, and Seniors’ Pizza Party, and other service activities. The Orange Lions also collect used eyeglasses for restoration and distribution to needy people all over the world. Drop boxes for used eyeglasses are located in the Case Memorial Library and the High Plains Community Center lobby. The Orange Lions now conduct eye screenings for preschoolers and kindergarteners, as well as most elementary students in Orange using sophisticated equipment to identify potential sight issues in the children’s early years.