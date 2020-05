The Orange Lions Club would like to announce the rescheduled date for its annual Wine Tasting. The event will take place on Friday, August 7 at St. Barbara’s Church Hall on Racebrook Road from 6:30 – 9:30. The Lions hope to see everyone who purchased tickets there. Tickets are available from any Orange Lion or by calling 203 645 8209 or 203 795 3906. In the meantime, until we are together, stay well and stay safe!