Orange Lions Club is Hosts Annual Spring Wine Tasting

The event – “Get Uncorked” – on Friday, March 20, 2020 at St Barbara’s Church Hall at 480 Racebrook Road from 6:30pm – 9:30pm. The tasting will be facilitated by Ye Olde Liquor Shoppe of West Haven, Connecticut.

The tasting will feature a large selection of wines, boutique beers, and some specialty spirits. The event will also feature a large cheese table, appetizers and delicious desserts. As always, a lively raffle of baskets will take place during the evening. Thank you to our major sponsors Eli’s, Trader Joe’s, Subway, ShopRite and Coldwell Banker!

All proceeds will benefit LIONS Club local and national charities. Additionally, the club supports Fidelco Guide Dogs and Low Vision Centers. The Club awards Community Grants to worthy groups/individuals such as the Orange Historical Society, Senior Center, Case Memorial Library, Youth Services and the Volunteer Fire Department, serves an annual Thanksgiving dinner to local seniors, does vision screenings for young children in Orange, and provides scholarships to qualified Amity seniors.

Please join us on Friday, March 20, 2020, for a wonderful evening! Tickets are available from any Orange Lion Club member, Ye Old Liquor Shoppe at 174 Main Street, West Haven, or by calling (203) 795-3906 or (203) 645-8209. Tickets are also available at the following link: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4497351.