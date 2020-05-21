Orange Lions Club Donates PPE To Town

Thanks to a COVID-19 grant from the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) awarded to the local Lions District, 23A, the Orange Lions Club was able to acquire and donate urgently needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to front-line health care organizations based in the Town of Orange.

The emergency LCIF grant gave priority considerations to support regions like ours with extreme rates of confirmed Covid-19 cases. The grant focused on funding for Lions to work with local medical and emergency management services in addressing the outbreak. Lions District Governor, Bill Manthey, was successful in receiving the full amount of $10,000 for the region, which he used to purchase medical supplies to distribute District-wide. Making these purchases was not easy, as the supply chain is strained and the supplies have risen in price dramatically. Based upon Lion President Pat Sanders Romano’s request, Orange Lions were privileged to receive a significant share of the granted supplies.

In Orange, based upon identified and critical needs, the supplies of donated gloves, N-95 medical grade & 3-ply masks, and disinfectant, will be distributed through the offices of the Health Department and the OVNA, to local nursing homes, congregate living facilities, local health care providers, as well as to the Orange Community Services.

On May 15, 2020, Orange Lions President Romano presented the PPE to the Town’s Health Director, Dr. Amir Mohammad and Lisa Pimenta, Administrator/Director of OVNA. Dr. Mohammad and Ms. Pimenta have been proactively working within the Orange community to respond to this public health crisis, by initiating mitigation measures, by providing health education, skilled nursing and home care, surveillance, contact tracing, and follow up for the residents of the Town. Their efforts have kept the Town infection rate to under 1% of the population.

Dr. Mohammad and the OVNA expressed their appreciation to the Orange Lions Club for their huge effort in obtaining the PPE, for their generosity, and for the Lions’ ongoing service to the Town.

Pictured: Dr Amir Mohammad, Pat Sanders Romano, Cheryl Violano and Lisa Pimenta