Orange Lions Club Cancels 2020 Wine Tasting Event

Due to the recent postponement of Phase 3 by Governor Lamont, and in a desire to promote safety and wellness, the Orange Lions Club regretfully cancels its 2020 wine tasting event. We hope that many of our friends and supporters will consider their ticket purchase a donation to Orange Lions Charities which helps to fund the local Low Vision Centers, Fidelco guide dogs, equipment for eye screenings of Orange school children, large type and audio books for our Case Memorial Library as well as yearly Community Grants to local groups. For those ticket holders wishing a refund, please get in touch with your original Orange Lion Club contact to start the process. We look forward to being together at our 2021 Wine Tasting event next spring! In the meantime, be well and stay safe.