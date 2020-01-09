Orange Legislators To Have Office Hours With Constituents

House Republican Leader Themis Klarides (R-114) along with State Reps. Charles Ferraro (R-117) Kathy Kennedy (R-119) will be holding a legislative office hour in Orange for constituents in January. The coffee hour will take place on Thursday, January 30th from 8:30am-9:30am at Orange Town Hall in the Lower Meeting Room at 617 Orange Center Road.

The three legislators that represent the Town of Orange want to hear from their constituents and encourage them to talk about any issues, questions or concerns related to state government. Residents are encouraged to bring their ideas forward for possible consideration. The 2020 legislative session begins on February 5th.

For anyone who is unable to attend, but would like to talk to their state representatives you can contact them at 1.800.842.1423 or send an email to Themis.Klarides@housegop.ct.gov, Charles.Ferraro@housegop.ct.gov, Kathy.Kennedy@housegop.ct.gov.