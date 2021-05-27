Orange Home Damaged by Early Morning Fire

Orange Firefighters Make “Good Stop” As Fire Strikes Vacant House

A vacant home in Orange was damaged on the morning of May 5th by a fire that was quickly brought under control, despite presenting firefighters with some challenges. Orange volunteer firefighters were dispatched to 753 Mapleview Road around 6:50 a.m., according to Fire Chief Vaughan Dumas. On arrival, smoke was seen coming from the home’s roof and walls. Flames could be seen inside the single-story home.

“Alert neighbors spotted the smoke and called 9-1-1,” said Dumas. “We had equipment and personnel on the scene within minutes and were able to get inside to find the seat of the fire and extinguish it quickly.”

Firefighters attempted to enter the structure through the front door but encountered a weakened floor. Access was gained through the rear door and firefighters located the fire in the basement. The fire was brought under control minutes after arrival. There were no injuries, but the fire caused approximately $50,000 in damage to the basement and first floor of the newly renovated home.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Orange Fire Marshal’s Office. The Orange Volunteer Fire Department received assistance from the Woodbridge Fire Department. Also on the scene were units from American Medical Response, the Orange Police Department and the Orange Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Orange Volunteer Fire Association provides fire protection residents and businesses in Orange and, through mutual aid, surrounding towns. Members receive training in fire suppression, rescue, hazardous materials response, homeland security issues and other emergency services.

Operating strictly with revenues from fund-raisers and donations, the Orange Volunteer Fire Department is one of the remaining few all-volunteer incorporated fire departments in Connecticut. Active members are on-call to serve the community on a 24-hour/seven-day basis, responding from stations on Orange Center Road and Boston Post Road.

In addition, the fire company offers public education services including lectures, demonstrations and training. For information about membership, donations or public education, call (203) 891-4703, click on https://www.orangevfd.org/ or find us on Facebook.