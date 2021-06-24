Orange Historical Society Receives Award of Merit

The Orange Historical Society (OHS), in 2000, became aware of an old house in Orange, to be vacated by the 19th owner, who wished to have the society purchase the home. Without adequate funding, the then First Selectman, Mitch Goldblatt, was approached by OHS President Ginny Reinhard about the possibility of the town purchasing the 1740 home. After research as to its historic value, OHS approached the Board of Selectmen and, with the promise to undertake the restoration, was granted the request.

This April, the OHS was notified of an Award of Merit for that restoration from Preservation Connecticut, a well-known Connecticut organization focused on helping towns and organizations preserve their heritage and guide them to that end. A zoom ceremony took place in May to officially receive this prestigious award and a video will be made at the Bryan-Andrew House in August.