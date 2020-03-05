Orange Historical Society Presents Taste of the Past With Patty Carver

On April 25, 2020 the Orange Historical Society will hold its annual Taste of the Past fundraiser. As in the past, the event will serve homemade hearty soups, breads, desserts, coffee, tea and water. There will be a raffle and a presentation by Patty Carver.

Patty Carver is a professional singer, actress and writer with international credits. As an actress/singer Patty has an extensive resume of New York, Regional, Stock and Dinner Theatre performance. As Playwright in Residence for Connecticut Children’s Theatre, she has written over 40 original musicals for family audiences that have been produced for national tours and New York Productions.

Patty enjoys traveling and performing her numerous musical tributes and award winning This Old Hat series celebrating women of American History in venues throughout the East Coast, Midwest and New England.

Patty will be portraying four suffragettes in her play entitled, “The Suffragists”. “The Suffragists” is a one-woman tour de force presentation featuring four noted women of American History. Conceived of and written by Patty Carver, Suffragists is an original musical that brings the following women of American History to Life:

Elizabeth Cady Stanton – One of the foremost voices of the Women’s Rights Movement, she penned Susan B. Anthony’s speeches. Considered a radical in her day, Cady-Stanton campaigned for universal human rights. Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s collaboration with Susan B. Anthony has been called the greatest partnership in the history of the Women’s Rights Movement. She speaks of dress reform and her work with Susan B. Anthony.

Belva Lockwood – was the first American woman to go to Law School, the first to become a lawyer and the first to practice law in the Federal Courts. Belva Lockwood is also the first American Woman to run for President. She tells the story of her campaign 1884.

Susan B. Anthony – The greatest suffrage voice of the Women’s Rights Movement, Susan B. Anthony not only fought for Women’s Suffrage, but also Marriage rights, property rights, women’s right to education, equal pay for equal work and the idea that all people are equal. With her friend and colleague, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony led the Suffrage movement for more than half a century. She tells the story of being arrested for voting in Rochester, NY in 1872 and the attention her actions brought to the suffrage movement. Her life’s work was devoted to women’s suffrage. Ratified in 1920 the 19th Amendment is called The Susan B. Anthony Amendment.

Susan B. Anthony also shares the story of Febb E. Burn, mother of Harry Burn, Representative from Tennessee who cast the deciding vote in the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920.

Please join us on April 25th for this exciting presentation from 1:00-3:30pm at the Orange Congregational Church, 205 Orange Center Road. For reservations, please mail a check for $30/pp to: Orange Historical Society, P.O. Box 784, Orange, CT 06477-0784. Include your name, telephone number, email address and, if reserving for a group, the names, phone numbers, and email addresses for each member of your group.