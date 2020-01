Ever wanted to try cooking a meal in your fireplace? It would be a great skill to have if you have an electric stove and the electricity is down.

Join the Orange Historical Society on January 16th from 10:00am-2:00pm and learn a new skill! The cost is just $35/person. For more information or to make a reservation, call 203-795-3106. Mail your check to Orange Historical Society, P.O.B. 784, Orange, CT 06477.