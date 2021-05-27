Orange Historical Society Fills the Trailer

Thank you to all our friends and neighbors who cleaned out their cupboards and closets. With help from the Orange Juniorettes, the trailer in front of High Plains was filled with bags of gently used clothing and textiles and boxes of household goods. Cars drove up to the trailer and the girls quickly thanked the driver and helped unload the vehicle. When the goods are weighed, the money earned will be used to help support the mission of the Historical Society to preserve and present our local Orange history.