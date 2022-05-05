Orange Historical Society Bicentennial Events

The Orange Historical Society will be participating in the Bicentennial Summer of Events holding the following events:

Event Date Time Location Description Founder’s Day May 28 10:00am HPCC Fairgrounds Opening of Summer Events Restaurant Week (in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce) June 2 and 7 (Reservations are required; $20/person) 11:30am-1:30pm Bryan-Andrew House Hearth Cooked Dinner (Lunch to us modern folk) Cemetery Walk July 9 and 10 3:00pm Orange Center Cemetery Walk around the cemetery and meet some prominent past citizens and hear their stories Lebanon Towne Militia July 16 9:00am-3:00pm Bryan-Andrew House* Demonstrations of militia and how families lived in Colonial times Stone-Otis House & Garden Club Open House July 23 10:am-2:00pm Stone-Otis House Tour the gardens and the Stone-Otis House Historical Crafters & Games Day August 27 10:00am-3:00pm Stone-Otis House Demonstrations of crafts including Black Smithing & games from olden days for children to play Orange Country Fair September 17 and 18 8:00am-7:00pm (on the 17th) and 8:00am-6:00pm (on the 18th) HPCC Fairgrounds Academy Gift Shop & Exhibits Every Saturday 10:00am-3:00pm The Academy See our exhibits of telephones, cameras, Emily Prudden memorabilia and more – Visit our Gift Shop

*Park at the Orange Congregational Church; a Winkle bus will shuttle you to the Bryan-Andrew House.

For information on any of these events, call 203-795-3106 or check our website at www.orangehistory.org. Follow us on Facebook. If you are an amazon shopper, please choose the Orange Historical Society as your charity of choice by shopping through www.smileamazon.com.