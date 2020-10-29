Orange First Selectman Jim Zeoli Supports Kennedy

On October 17th Orange First Selectman Jim Zeoli endorsed State Rep. Kathy Kennedy (Milford & Orange) in her re-election effort this November.

First Selectman Zeoli said, “In today’s world, we talk a lot about community and working together and no one does that better for the Town of Orange than our current State Representative Kathy Kennedy. Kathy serves the 119th House District. In her first term, Kathy has done a great job in reaching out to local officials asking important questions, listening to what we have to say and using that input in her decision-making process to represent the residents of Orange.

As someone who grew up in Orange, Kathy understands our town, its unique qualities of small town Connecticut. She is a tireless advocate for Orange regardless of the issue. That is why I support Kathy Kennedy in her run for a second term as our state Representative for the 119th. I am confident that you will agree that she is the best person to represent our interests at the State Capitol.”