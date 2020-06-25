Orange First Selectman Endorses DeBarba for State Representative

Orange First Selectman, Jim Zeoli, has strongly endorsed Dan DeBarba for state representative of the 114th district.

Zeoli said, “Connecticut is facing serious economic challenges. Our state budget is in crisis, and now our economy has been crippled by the COVID-19 Pandemic. I believe that Dan is the most qualified candidate to address these challenges. Dan is a proven leader who has actual experience in balancing multi-million-dollar budgets. As a healthcare executive and small business owner, he has the experience we need to rebuild our economy.” Zeoli continued, “Dan will be a strong advocate for the 114th district. As his First Selectman, I am proud to endorse him. I hope you will all join me in voting for Dan in November.”

DeBarba is a longtime Orange resident and his three children are graduates of Amity High School. DeBarba is the former president of Norwalk and Danbury Hospitals and is currently the chief financial officer of a large healthcare system in New York. Additionally, he and his wife own a small business in the area.