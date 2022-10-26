Orange Firehouse to Be Haunted Around Halloween

Orange firefighters dress up their firehouse to entertain local kids for Halloween

Ghost stories are traditionally told around campfires, but this Halloween, a firehouse will be the scene of a ghost story as Orange firefighters turn their Orange Center Road fire station into a haunted house. It’ll all be in good fun as members of the Orange Volunteer Fire Department, with the help of some friends, welcome kids over 11 into their station, where ghosts, ghouls, goblins and others will set up camp from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. October 28 and 29.

“We wanted to do something to provide some entertainment around Halloween,” said Firefighter Robert Panapada, who came up with the idea and is coordinating the work. “We developed the story and we’re having a great time creating the props. Some of our firefighters have been a little startled when they came running into the station at night to respond to alarms and were met by a ‘corpse’ standing near a fire engine!”

Of course, no Halloween Haunted House would be complete without a gory story, so firefighters came up with one. It seems that many, many years ago, Firefighter Freddie Mack was murdered near Halloween in the firehouse. The mystery was never solved and around every Halloween, Freddy returns to Station 1 to claim new souls! To help with his task, Freddie has recruited an entire company of fiends, er, friends.

Firefighters, with help from the Orange Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, Orange Youth Services and some others, have been decorating the firehouse appropriately.

“The challenge has been to create a route through the firehouse for those participating, and still be able to put the fire apparatus back in the station at the end of the night,” said Panapada. “We still need to be ready to respond to real emergencies at any moment.”

Children 11 and up are welcome at the Haunted House, although children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. The firehouse is located 625 Orange Center Road. A donation of $5 or more is suggested.

The Orange Volunteer Fire Association provides fire protection to residents and businesses in Orange and, through mutual aid, to surrounding towns. Members receive training in fire suppression, rescue, hazardous materials response, homeland security issues and other emergency services.

Operating strictly with revenues from fundraisers and donations, the Orange Volunteer Fire Department is one of the few remaining all-volunteer incorporated fire departments in Connecticut. Active members are on-call to serve the community on a 24-hour/seven-day basis, responding from stations on Orange Center Road and Boston Post Road.

In addition, the fire company offers public education services including lectures, demonstrations and training. For information about membership, donations or public education, call (203) 891-4703, click on https://www.orangevfd.org/ or find us on Facebook.