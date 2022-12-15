Orange Firefighters Take Part in Town’s Bicentennial Ceremony

Members of the Orange Volunteer Fire Department took part in a special ceremony November 19 during which the Chamber of Commerce dedicated a brick walkway in front of the gazebo on the town’s fairgrounds. Firefighters were recognized for their contribution to the town’s safety. They also displayed some of their apparatus, including its newest fire engine, designed to reduce the fire department’s carbon footprint.

Connor Kriss, 4, of Orange tries on a fire chief’s helmet inside Orange Volunteer Fire Department’s newest fire engine. His dad, Aaron, looks on. Theodore Novicki, president of the Orange Chamber of Commerce and an executive with AVANGRID, presents a certificate of appreciation to the Orange Fire Chief Vaughan Dumas during the Chamber’s dedication of its Bicentennial Brick Dedication at the High Plains Community Center Fairgrounds Jason Nevis, center, and his family take a look at Orange Volunteer Fire Department’s newest fire engine at the Orange Chamber of Commerce’s Bicentennial Brick Dedication at the High Plains Community Center Fairgrounds. Firefighter John Hudson, standing next to Nevis, explains the new truck.