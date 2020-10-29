Orange Firefighters Honor Deceased Members With Service

Two Additional Members Added To The List Of Firefighters Who Have Died As National Fallen Firefighter Weekend Is Marked

On September 29th members of the Orange Volunteer Fire Department quietly honored past members who have died. The annual memorial service usually takes place on Memorial Day.

Fire Chief Vaughan Dumas noted the difference in the timing and circumstances of this year’s service as he addressed members. Night was falling and members stood quietly with their heads bowed, their faces masked and with some distance between members. “Had it not been for their contributions,” Dumas said of past members, “we wouldn’t have the foundation we have today.”

Dumas noted that the service couldn’t be held on Memorial Day because of the coronavirus, but that Tuesday was an appropriate day because it came in the middle of National Fallen Firefighters Weekend, which runs from September 27 through October 4. In addition to the Orange ceremony, Vaughan thanked firefighters for participating in a state ceremony that added Fire Marshal Tim Smith to a memorial list at the Connecticut Fire Academy in Windsor Locks. Smith died in the line of duty in January.

Father Norman Brockett, pastor at Holy Infant Parish and a Fire Department chaplain, offered prayers for the occasion, citing the firefighters’ work as inspirational. “We can never repay the sacrifices of these courageous firefighters,” he said. “We only acknowledge that they gave all for us. Help us to go forward today having received from these short moments of prayer and meditation a small measure of personal aspiration to be like them in daily small ways.”

Dumas noted that in addition to Smith, Elfo Pol’s name was being added to the list of firefighters being remembered. Pol passed away in June.

After Vaughan’s comments, he and Deputy Fire Chief Charles Sherwood read the names of the firefighters who had passed away. Those names were:

Charter Members

Herbert Achtmeyer

William Achtmeyer

James Beebe

Edwin Boppert

Harold Brown

John Burns

Raymond Carter

Benjamin Clark Sr.

George Clark

Fred Crosby

John Demarest

John Gardner

Clarence Hall

Robert Harris

Edward J. Harvey

Arnold Hine

Frederick Hine

George T. Hine

George Johnson

William Knight

Chester Neal

Clarence Northrop

Donald Page

Edward Savage

Elbert Scobie

Alton Terrell

W. Townley

Chris Winkle Jr.

Robert J. Woodruff

Active

Robert T. Baldwin

Earl Becker

William Brennan

John Capecelatro

Ralph Capecelatro

Jack Crockett

Joseph Cuzzocreo

John Cuzzocreo

James Daniel

H. Lincoln Dunn

Arthur Eberlein

Andrew Fredericksen

Earle Fulton

Edward Gagel

Donald Galligan

George W. Gilson

Henry Grove

Robert K. Hathaway

George T. Hine Jr.

Ronald Hine

John Howell

Clark Howlett

Ernest Kirchberg

Peter Logidice

Norvel Lloyd

Steven Loomis

Gene Lubocki

Elmer Manley

George McDermott

Leroy Monks

John O’Brien

William Olesen

Axel Petersen

Clifford Petersen

Fred Pilbro

Walter Plummer

Elmo Pol

James Richitelli

Kenneth R. Robinson

John Ross

Walter Scott

James Searles

George Smith

Timothy P. Smith

Curtis Sperry

William Sutherland

James White

John P. Wies

Thomas M. Wright

Joseph Yarosh

Harry Zarkos

Deceased Active

Charles Palmer

Frank J. Kelly Jr.

John Slater

James Moran

Kenneth Mitchell Sr.

Clayton Pilbro

Albert Clark Jr.

John Seninowski

Joseph Swatt

Roger Patrick

James Ewen

Harrie Patrick

Ray Stock

Frank W. Knight

Honorary Member

Harold McGrath Jr.

* * *

The Orange Volunteer Fire Association provides fire protection residents and businesses in Orange and, through mutual aid, surrounding towns. Members receive training in fire suppression, rescue, hazardous materials response, homeland security issues and other emergency services.

Operating strictly with revenues from fund-raisers and donations, the Orange Volunteer Fire Department is one of the remaining few all-volunteer incorporated fire departments in Connecticut. Active members are on-call to serve the community on a 24-hour/seven-day basis, responding from stations on Orange Center Road and Boston Post Road.

In addition, the fire company offers public education services including lectures, demonstrations and training. For information about membership, donations or public education, call (203) 891-4703, click on https://www.orangevfd.org/ or find us on Facebook.