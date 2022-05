Orange Educators Retirement Dinner

Please join us for a Buffet Dinner at Racebrook Country Club to celebrate the retirement of: Anne Fleming, Lisa Kaplan, Betsy Vogel, Eileen Young & *Mary Rose Corkindale on Thursday, May 12th from 5:00-9:00pm at Racebook Country Club 246 Derby Avenue, Orange, CT 06477.

Buffet Dinner

$75 per person

Please RSVP to Amy Ruggiero: aruggiero@orange-edu.org or mail check to:

The Peck Place School

Attn: Amy Ruggiero

500 Peck Lane

Orange, CT 06477

*MaryRose Corkindale is unable to attend. A book will be going around for everyone to sign.